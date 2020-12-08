Southampton news: Ralph Hasenhuttl backs VAR amid controversy

It's difficult to talk about VAR in terms that haven't already been used a thousand times over.

One of the biggest changes to the game in recent history, Premier League discourse has largely centred around it since its introduction last season, seemingly causing more debate than good old human error.

Indeed, that was the case again on the South Coast last night as Southampton earned a late win over Brighton.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher criticised the decision to punish Solly March for his foul on Kyle Walker-Peters that led to Danny Ings' game-clinching spot-kick, after the referee had initially only given a free-kick outside the box.

That came just a week after the former Liverpool legend and Gary Neville had a fairly heated discussion about VAR on Monday Night Football, with March himself lamenting his side's luck against what he thought was a 'random decision'.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, however, thinks differently.

Focusing on his side as they continue to impress towards the upper echelons of the Premier League, the Austrian backed the call.

"I think the penalty was inside,'' he said to Sky Sports.

''It was a little bit inside the line so it was clear that the contact was inside the box and it was a penalty. That's why we have the VAR.''

Clearly, VAR has done little to truly clear things up, hence such debate. Perhaps it sounds too simplistic to suggest that Hasenhuttl won't care given his side benefited from it though that does appear to be the case here.

Another week, another debate about VAR.

Will it ever stop?

