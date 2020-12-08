Celtic news: Neil Lennon situation could be reviewed

Celtic having to come out and publicly back Neil Lennon has become a weekly task.

Another statement emerged last night which appeared to invoke the ire of supporters following the draw with St. Johnstone, just six days after their initial support for the manager.

However, in yesterday's communication, there was a suggestion that situation could be reviewed.

Celtic fans who want Lennon out may feel he's unlikely to ever be dispensed of considering how strongly those behind the scenes at Parkhead have supported him, though the recent official statement does raise the possibility of taking stock of the situation again.

''The Board continues to work closely with Neil and his team to support them as they seek to do so and progress will be reviewed in the new year,'' read the release.

Indeed, that comes a week after Dean Jones spoke on the Touchline Talk Podcast and hinted that decision makers in Glasgow were aiming to get through until the next Old Firm meeting with Lennon in charge.

That game is scheduled for the 2nd January with Celtic having five favourable games in the meantime, offering at least a chance to close the gap at the top of the league.

Obviously, the form book is unlikely to fill any Celtic fan with too much hope on that front but surely if Rangers were to win the next derby, the champions would be too far behind to have even fanciful optimism they could mount a challenge at what is usually the business end of the season.

No time for celebrations for the end of 2020 for Celtic it seems, the New Year looks to be somewhat of a judgement day for Lennon.

