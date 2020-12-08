West Ham transfer news: Watch out for offer for former Premier League star

Things are looking reasonably sensible at West Ham United at the moment.

While the lack of fans in stadia is probably somewhat disguising the ill-feeling towards the club's owners from supporters, matters on the pitch have certainly improved, with the Hammers just three points off the top five heading into the festive schedule.

Now, suggestions from Euro Sport hint at a potentially exciting January window.

In Dean Jones' transfer notebook, he claims an offer from David Moyes' side for a man to have previously impressed in the Premier League is one to watch out for.

Indeed, former Tottenham man Christian Eriksen is reportedly free to leave Inter Milan after just a year and the Irons are touted as a potential landing spot within the piece.

Given what an impact he had during his seven-year stint at West Ham's rivals, any move for Eriksen would be an eye-catching one.

It's certainly hard to doubt his quality.

51 goals and 66 assists during his time as a Spurs player put him on the map as one of Europe's finest creators though, clearly, he's struggling at the moment.

With that in mind, perhaps a move to West Ham would be good for him. After all, James Rodriguez has become the focal point for Everton are dropping down from an elite club, so perhaps a similar move for Eriksen would afford him a new lease of life.

Much of West Ham's creativity this season has come from their full-backs. Ryan Fredericks, Aaron Cresswell and Vladamir Coufal are the only the players to average over one key pass, perfectly lending themselves to 3-4-3 system.

Still, if the club are going to develop further, they will surely need to find a more expansive way of playing against weaker sides and Eriksen's time at Spurs proved he can help break Premier League sides down.

It may have sounded fanciful this time last year but Christian Eriksen and West Ham United look perfectly matched for each other.

