Newcastle transfers: Bruce leaning on Michael Carrick ahead of January

In signing Callum Wilson, Jeff Hendrick, Jamal Lewis and Ryan Fraser this summer, Newcastle United banked some experienced Premier League operators.

While it's been a difficult season so far, that experiment largely looks to have worked.

Wilson, in particular, looks to have given the club the calibre of striker they've been craving for, scoring seven goals in just nine games so far.

Now, according to EuroSport, the Magpies are looking to add yet more experience over the course of the January window.

They claim manager Steve Bruce is trying to use his connection with Michael Carrick in order to assess Phil Jones' physical situation and whether or not he'd want to move to Tyneside.

The Manchester United defender was linked in the autumn and is understood to be available should he find a move he's happy with.

It's hard to see what Jones could offer Newcastle's defence they don't already have, even if he would come with a wealth of experience at the top level.

Indeed, Bruce has previously been reported by The Athletic to want pace in his backline, a trait Jones isn't exactly renowned for.

With Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernandez, Fabian Schar, Ciaran Clark and Paul Dummett all able to play centrally and not blessed with speed either, a move for the 28-year-old wouldn't exactly give any of those a quick partner to play alongside.

Former teammate Chris Smalling has enjoyed something of renaissance after his own much-maligned spell at United ended and Jones may very well do the same but, crucially, he just doesn't appear to answer what Newcastle need.

