There were some unsavoury scenes in the Champions League clash between PSG and İstanbul Başakşehir F.K. on Tuesday evening.

It all kicked off on the sideline in the 13th minute. A foul was given which led to an angry reaction from the Istanbul bench.

The referee was called over to book one of the Istanbul coaches.

When he asked the fourth official who was getting booked, the Romanian fourth official is alleged to have said: 'that black guy.'

İstanbul Başakşehir's players were absolutely furious and they decided to walk off the pitch in protest. PSG players followed them off in support.

"What a shame in Paris," Fabrizio Romano wrote.

"4th ref said “the black guy” when indicating to the ref who should be booked on Istanbul’s bench. Istanbul Basaksehir walks off the pitch for racism. “Why you call him black man?!”, Istanbul players are literally furious."

Watch the moment below:

Demba Ba was absolutely livid and he confronted the fourth official about his comments.

It's so sad to see this still happening in 2020.

Well done to both sets of players for taking a stand. There is simply no room for racism.

Istanbul said that they would not return to the pitch and PSG were happy to back their decision.

Play was scheduled to resume again at 9pm GMT but Istanbul did not emerge from their dressing room.

