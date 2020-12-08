Spurs focusing on the wrong area with swoop for £45.4m-rated ace

Tottenham Hotspur enjoyed an excellent summer transfer window.

Spurs went out and signed a number of first-team players who have had a transformative effect on the club in recent months.

The likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Sergio Reguilon have been integral to the club’s run to the top of the Premier League table.

They have lost just once this season and have come through a genuinely nightmarish run of fixtures against Manchester City, Chelsea, and Arsenal, taking seven points from a possible nine.

However, the January transfer window is just around the corner and with that comes plenty of rumours.

Sport Witness carries a report from Calciomercato claiming that Franck Kessie is a potential target for Jose Mourinho’s side.

They report that both Spurs and Arsenal are considering moves for the midfielder, who has enjoyed an excellent season in 2020/21.

In 10 Serie A games this term, he has scored four goals and registered three assists.

He is a defensive midfielder who can also play in central midfield and the report states that he would cost between €40m (£36.3m) and €50m (£45.4m) if he were to leave San Siro.

Milan are trying to give him a new contract, with his current deal set to expire in 2022, and the report states that Kessie is happy in Italy.

It would be a difficult deal for either of the north London clubs to pull off, then, as Milan are currently top of Serie A.

They are five points clear of second-placed Inter Milan and have yet to lose.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is a bit of a weird one for Spurs.

Hojbjerg’s signing means that he is now the go-to midfield destroyer and Kessie is primarily that player, who looks to break up play.

Thus, they don't need him. A deal for a defender, instead, ought to be the priority.

Spurs, after all, missed out on Milan Skriniar in the summer transfer window and central defence remains a problem area: Toby Alderweireld is ageing, Davinson Sanchez has struggled, Joe Rodon is young and largely untested.

That is the biggest flaw in Spurs' squad at this point, not in midfield, which remains an area of serious strength.

Buying Kessie should not be a priority here.

