There were sad scenes in France tonight during PSG's Champions League clash with Istanbul Başakşehir.

A foul in the 13th minute led to an angry reaction by the away side's bench.

The referee was called over by Sebastian Coltescu, the fourth official, to give a yellow card to Pierre Webo, one of the Istanbul Başakşehir coaches.

When the referee asked which individual should be shown a card, Coltescu allegedly replied: 'the black one'.

That led to huge uproar from those associated with Istanbul Başakşehir. Demba Ba was among the most vocal that confronted the fourth official.

They decided to walk off the pitch in protest. PSG followed them off in support.

The game has now been abandoned and will be played on Wednesday evening.

One of the most vocal players on the pitch was Kylian Mbappe.

The Frenchman could be seen making his feelings known to the referee in the aftermath of the incident.

Per Get French Football News, Mbappe pointed at the fourth official and said: "We cannot play with this guy."

Mbappe has also sent a tweet about the incident.

He wrote: "SAY NO TO RACISM. M.WEBO WE ARE WITH YOU."

UEFA have also issued a statement in response.

"Following an incident at tonight’s UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Istanbul Basaksehir FK, UEFA has - after discussion with both clubs – decided on an exceptional basis to have the remaining minutes of the match played tomorrow with a new team of match officials. The kick-off has been set at 18:55 CET," they said.

It's so sad that this is happening in 2020. Well done to both sides for showing solidarity and making a stand. That's exactly what needs to happen when an incident like this occurs.

