Manchester United crashed out of the Champions League on Tuesday night after slumping to a 3-2 defeat away at RB Leipzig.

If anything, the full-time scoreline flattered Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

A disastrous first-half performance saw United head into the break 2-0 down. Justin Kluivert then put the hosts 3-0 up at the Red Bull Arena before the visitors finally woke up in the final 10 minutes.

Bruno Fernandes pulled a goal back from the penalty spot in the 80th minute before an Ibrahima Konate own goal made it 3-2 moments later.

United pushed hard in the search of the equaliser that would have kept them in the competition but it ended 3-2, which means they’ll be competing in the latter stages of the Europa League rather than continuing their Champions League adventure.

Questions will, once again, be asked of Solskjaer.

The Norwegian will forever be an Old Trafford legend, but is he really the man to help United get back to the top?

Following the defeat to RB Leipzig, United fans had their head in their hands after listening to Solskjaer’s post-match interview.

There was one comment in particular from the 47-year-old which sparked a backlash on social media.

“As a footballer, you can’t feel sorry for yourself,” Solskjaer said.

Immediately afterwards, he added: “You’ve just got to, erm… feel sorry for yourself for a few minutes.”

The clip has gone viral on social media and you can watch it here…

Oh, Ole.

He should probably avoid social media for the time being.

Solskjaer was already being mocked before this comment was shared across Twitter and this certainly hasn’t helped matters…

It’s true that Solskjaer and his players have no time to feel sorry for themselves.

Up next is a tough Premier League fixture against local rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils then face Sheffield United, Leeds United, Everton, Leicester City and Wolves in the space of 15 days.

