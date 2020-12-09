Paris Saint-Germain vs İstanbul Başakşehir was suspended on Tuesday night after allegations of racism against the Champions League fourth official.

Players on both teams walked off the pitch during the early exchanges of their European clash after it was alleged that the Romanian official had referred to a Başakşehir coach Pierre Webo by his skin colour.

Former Chelsea striker Demba Ba was one of the players to passionately protest the incident, explaining that a similar reference would be unlikely had the person in question been white.

'Racist' incident in Champions League

UEFA released the following statement: "Following an alleged incident involving the 4th official, the match was temporarily suspended.

"After consultation with both teams, it was agreed that the match would restart with a different 4th official."

The game will be replayed on Wednesday night from the 14th minute onwards and although the starting XIs will have to remain the same, a new team of officials will be in place.

Translation emerges

However, that won't stop the inquisition into the incident in the meantime and rightfully so, because any allegations of racism must be thoroughly investigated and if appropriate, duly punished.

Clear footage of the moment in question is yet to have arisen on social media at the time of writing, but Romanian journalist Emanuel Roşu has pinpointed the moment that the comment was made.

The reporter, who was worked for publications such as the Guardian and FourFourTwo, tweeted a video that appears to include audio of the fourth official making the offending statement in question.

Audio of alleged incident

Living in the same county from which the official hails, Roşu also included a translation of the alleged comment, which does indeed include a reference to the coach's skin colour.

Roşu tweeted that the translation goes like so: "The black one over there. Go and check who he is. The black one over there, it's not poasible to act like that."

We assume that the typo at the end of the tweet is meaning 'possible' and you can take a look at the footage in question down below:

No room for racism

If the allegations are proven to be true, then it's a sad moment for world football.

Racism has plagued the game for decades now and we're a long way away from stamping out its hideous rhetorics of division that simply have no place in football, sport or wider society.

There was no reason for Webo to be referred to by his skin colour if the quotes are indeed accurate.

It's an incident and wider issue that can only be quashed by stringent punishments and education systems to ensure that racism and discrimination are throttled out of future generations to come.

Everyone here at GIVEMESPORT condemns any comments or actions of racism and hope that UEFA are able to reach a lucid conclusion surrounding this most worrying of incidents.

