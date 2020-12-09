Manchester United have been knocked out of the Champions League.

The Red Devils went into their game against RB Leipzig on Tuesday evening knowing they only needed a point to secure progression to the last-16.

But they suffered an absolutely miserable start in Germany.

United found themselves a goal down after just two minutes.

Angelino, who is on loan at Leipzig from Man City, swept an effort into the corner to give his side the lead.

It was 2-0 shortly after when Amadou Haidara struck home a volley at the back post.

And Leipzig made it 3-0 with 20 minutes to go in the second half through Justin Kluivert.

United battled back and reduced the deficit to just one goal with eight minutes remaining after quick-fire efforts from Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

But they could not find the all-important equaliser and thus crashed out of the competition.

United legend Paul Scholes was on punditry duty for BT Sport and he was understandably unhappy after the game.

The moment which made him rage the most was the third goal.

A mix-up between Harry Maguire and David de Gea saw Kluivert given a golden opportunity to score, which he did.

United may still be in the Champions League if that didn't happen.

And Scholes directed much of his anger at his former teammate, De Gea.

“David de Gea here, he bottles it doesn’t he? Basically, he’s scared of getting hurt," he said.

“It should never go across the box like that. Harry Maguire looks wooden, he’s very stiff.

“And De Gea, as a goalkeeper, he comes out, make yourself as big as you can, you might get smashed in the face, you might get injured, but he turns his back away.

“He makes himself smaller which is criminal and for such an experienced goalkeeper. It’s criminal.”

Scholes wasn't the only high profile name that criticised De Gea.

Fabio Capello, former England manager, blamed his role in Leipzig's third goal for United's exit from the competition.

"Manchester United is out because of De Gea," he said, per Tancredi Palmeri. "His exit on Kluivert was fearful and not acceptable”

United's decision to give De Gea, who is valued at £31.5m by Transfermarkt, a massive new contract last year looks even worse after Tuesday evening.

