It’s fair to say that Cristiano Ronaldo won his latest personal battle against Lionel Messi on Tuesday night.

The Portuguese superstar scored two goals, both from the penalty spot, to help Juventus seal an impressive 3-0 victory away at Barcelona.

Ronaldo broke the deadlock in the 13th minute before Weston McKennie doubled the visitors’ advantage shortly afterwards. Ronaldo then made sure of the three points by netting his second spot-kick of the evening in the 52nd minute.

Barça were disappointing, although Messi was the hosts’ standout performer.

The Argentine, who reportedly still wants to leave Camp Nou at the end of the season, had seven shots on target over the course of the 90 minutes.

He received a higher rating (7/10) than any Barcelona player from Catalan publication Sport, who wrote: “If he's the problem than no one understands anything. What he needs is to be surrounded by players at his level. Everything dangerous came from his boots. Everything.”

But those who just see the scoreline will incorrectly think that Messi simply failed to turn up.

In the aftermath of the match, Juventus still trolled Barça with their post-match tweet.

Back in October, after beating Juventus 2-0 in Turin, Barcelona tweeted: “We are glad you were able to see the [Goat emoji] on your pitch, @juventusfcen! [kiss emoji].”

Juve replied to that with the message: “You probably looked it up in the wrong dictionary. We'll bring you the right one at Camp Nou”.

And the Italian giants didn’t miss their chance to get revenge on the Catalan club.

Alongside a photo of Ronaldo celebrating after scoring one of his goals, Juve tweeted: “We kept our word: we brought it!”

Revenge truly is a dish served cold.

The tweet has gone viral on social media. In less than 12 hours, it has been retweeted 34,000 times and ‘liked’ by over 110,000 accounts.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, was thrilled after securing such an emphatic victory over Barcelona.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner tweeted: “Always great to return to Spain and to Catalunya, always hard to play in Camp Nou against one of the best teams I ever faced. Today we were a team of Champions! A true, strong and united family! Playing like this, we have nothing to fear until the end of the season... Let’s go!”

