According to a report from 90min, Arsenal have asked to be kept informed about the availability of Manchester City defender John Stones.

The 39-cap England international has enjoyed an unexpected first-team reprieve of late, starting City's last two Premier League clashes and helping them record consecutive clean sheets against Burnley and Fulham.

However, Stones still faces huge competition for a regular starting berth following the summer arrivals of Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake, while it seems unlikely Aymeric Laporte will be kept out of Pep Guardiola's first eleven for too long.

Mikel Arteta is said to be a huge fan of Stones, who will likely be worried about game-time with the European championship in mind next summer - he's fallen right down the pecking order within the Three Lions fold.

But would Stones actually be a good signing for the Gunners, or could the Arsenal boss be sleepwalking into a transfer booby-trap?

GIVEMESPORT writers Christy Malyan, Kobe Tong and Harry Sherlock give their verdicts on that question below...

Kobe Tong

"It’s tough to say – and that’s exactly why it’s a big risk. You can’t help feeling that Arsenal will only go so far in their quest to re-ascend the Premier League summit while they’re mopping up the hand-me-downs of clubs consistently finishing higher than them.

"As much as we have to take credence from Arteta having worked with Stones, we haven’t consistently seen the Englishman’s best form since the 2018 World Cup. Even a mini-renaissance in recent weeks can’t take away from the alarm bells that should be ringing when you consider Stones has only started 35 times in the Premier League since the tournament in Russia.

"It’s become something of a cliché to cite Stones’ susceptibility to errors, but with David Luiz in the Arsenal squad, I’m inclined to think they already have their quota of risk-reward defenders."

Harry Sherlock

"Classic Arsenal, chasing after a player who has been discarded by a rival. Stones isn't in the City team for a reason: he's not that good. Signed by Guardiola to be the ball-playing centre-back he loves, he has never really managed to live up to expectations.

"Now, of course, he is a classy operator and he distributes the ball very effectively, but he has slipped slowly down the pecking order. Last season, he averaged just one tackle per game in the Premier League, 0.6 interceptions, and 1.9 clearances, per WhoScored.

"This isn't the kind of player Arsenal need, and Arteta should know that - he worked with Stones after all!"

Christy Malyan

"It's easy to chastise Stones by classing him as an error-prone defender and therefore putting him in the same category as the unfortunate rabble of centre-halves that have somehow been allowed to build up at Arsenal.

"But when you look a little more closely, he's very different to what Arsenal already have. Sokratis, Rob Holding, Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari aren't modern day ball-playing centre-halves and while Luiz is closer to that profile, he's also well past his best at 33.

"Stones offers much greater quality in possession and because of that, I can see him being Gabriel's ideal partner.

"The 22-year-old is a solid centre-back with some technical guile of his own, so with Stones alongside, Arsenal should have more than enough passing ability to really control games from the heart of defence as well as a mix of Gabriel's athleticism and the England man's Premier League experience.

"Yes, Stones has his flaws but great defences are always built around great partnerships. Through the City centre-back and Gabriel, Arsenal could have one with just the right amount of similarities and the right amount of differences."

