Cristiano Ronaldo got the better of eternal rival Lionel Messi on Tuesday evening as Juventus smashed Barcelona 3-0 at the Nou Camp.

Ronaldo was firing on all cylinders and he got his side's opener after 13 minutes.

The Portuguese won a penalty for his side when he was felled by Ronald Araújo.

The 35-year-old brushed himself down before coolly netting past Marc-André ter Stegen to break the deadlock.

Weston McKennie made it 2-0 shortly after with an exquisite volley, before Ronaldo scored again from the penalty spot in the second half to round out the scoring.

All eyes were on Ronaldo and Lionel Messi from the start.

Arguably the game's two greatest players shared a handshake and a warm embrace at the start of the game.

And Ronaldo had some kind words for Messi in his post-match interview.

"I have always had a cordial relationship with Messi," Ronaldo told Movistar after the game, per ESPN. "As I have said before, for 12, 13, 14 years [I have been] sharing prizes with him.

"I never saw him as a rival. He always tried the best for his team, and I tried the best for mine. I always got on well with him. I am sure he will say the same if you ask him.

"But we know in football, people always look for a rivalry to create more excitement."

Messi has not been at his very best in recent times but Ronaldo rubbished claims he's in decline.

"Messi is the same as ever [on the pitch]," he continued. "Barcelona are in a difficult moment, but they are still Barca. I am sure they will come out of it. All teams have bad runs, but Barcelona are a very good team."

It's good to see that Ronaldo and Messi both have so much respect for each other. Hopefully Wednesday's encounter is not the last time we see them share the football pitch.

