Logan Paul might be a novice when it comes to boxing, but the YouTube superstar is no stranger to success.

Alongside his younger brother Jake, the pair have amassed quite the fortune during their careers.

Not content with dominating the social media world, though, both Paul siblings have crossed over into boxing in recent years.

Their presence in the sport has not always been welcome by some. It has, however, always been lucrative.

Logan is now set for another massive payday after it was announced over the weekend that he will step into the ring with Floyd Mayweather next year.

The two will square off in an exhibition bout in February 2021 - with orders for the pay-per-view event already being taken.

How much is Logan Paul worth?

Logan Paul reportedly has a net worth of $19 million. Whilst much of this is made up of earnings from his activity on YouTube, the 25-year-old has also cashed in during his brief boxing career.

Having fought fellow YouTuber KSI to a majority draw in an exhibition bout in August 2008, Paul turned professional for their November 2019 rematch at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Although he lost a decision in the fight, Paul is estimated to have pocketed around $3 million for his evening's work.

Overall, Paul is believed to have made $14.15 million in 2018, before earning $10 million in 2019.

Those sums might well pale into insignificance when compared with the amount he will receive to face Mayweather.

Although Paul has never actually won a boxing bout of note - either as a professional or in an exhibition setting - expectations are that his bout with Mayweather will do some serious numbers.

The pay-per-view event, which will be produced by Fanmio, has one of the most unique pricing strategies ever seen for such a show. As of now, the broadcast will set fans in the US back $24.99.

However, this is set to increase over time. Organisers appear confident that the fight will do well, intending to raise the price to $39.99 once one million orders have been received. The fee will increase again on December 29 to $59.99, before topping out at a considerable $69.99 just before fight week itself.

In his 50-fight professional career, Mayweather never fought beyond the super-welterweight division of 154-pounds. Despite this, the 43-year-old is happy to take on the much-larger Paul - who fought his only contest as a professional at 194-pounds.

The fight surely will not be competitive, but it will provide a massive payday for both men.

