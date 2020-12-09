Manchester United are out of the Champions League after defeat to RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

A point would have been enough for United to progress to the knockout rounds.

But they fell 2-0 down after just 13 minutes through goals from Angelino and Amadou Haidara.

United looked like they would be going out with a whimper when Justin Kluivert extended Leipzig's lead with 20 minutes remaining.

United threatened a remarkable comeback thanks to late goals from Bruno Fernandes and Ibrahima Konate (OG).

But they could not find the all-important equaliser and thus crashed out of Europe's premier cup competition.

They so very nearly managed to make it 3-3 in the very last minute, though.

A threatening ball into the box by Pogba was sent towards his own goal by Nordi Mukiele.

But former Liverpool goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi was in the right place to avoid a late disaster.

He didn't know too much about it but he then managed to fall on the ball and deny United.

Jamie Carragher was covering the game for CBS Sports.

And his reaction to the moment was absolutely brilliant. Watch it below:

Carragher was every Liverpool fan when Gulacsi managed to produce that last-minute save and send Man United packing to the Europa League.

The joy on his face was plain to see.

The Liverpool legend also took the time to mock Sky Sports colleague Gary Neville during the game.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted in his post-match interview that his side weren't good enough in Germany.

“We didn’t perform as a team well enough,” Solskaer said, per the Guardian. “That is the manager’s responsibility.

"We never got going – we didn’t turn up until they got the second goal. You can’t say that we were good enough. We weren’t good enough.

"We were in a difficult group and obviously the big turning point was the loss away in Istanbul.

"That’s where we lost points we should have got. Today we had to defend crosses into the box and we just didn’t deal with them.”

News Now - Sport News