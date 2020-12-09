Conor McGregor will have been away from the Octagon for more than a year by the time he faces Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 next month.

The Irish superstar had originally planned to fight three times in 2020 - before the COVID-19 pandemic intervened.

As it was, the 32-year-old only managed just 40 seconds of action in the calendar year.

McGregor blitzed Donald Cerrone in the first round at UFC 246 last January and has been on the sidelines ever since.

This long absence, though, seems to have had some positives for McGregor - with his longtime agent suggesting that his client is in career-best form.

"This is the best Conor I’ve seen ever, and I’ve been with him almost a decade now. It’s the mental fortitude, the emotional intelligence, the self-awareness, the time he’s spending with his kids in between sessions and what that does to him," said Audie Attar, per thenationalnews.com.

"It's the reflection of everything that’s happened to us to date – the good, the bad and the ugly – having a level of wherewithal and foresight to understand what we need to do going forward to achieve the goals we have now."

McGregor meets Poirier on January 23 in a rematch of their bout at UFC 178 back in September 2014.

Although McGregor dispatched Poirer inside a round in their first fight, Attar insists that his man has never been hungrier as he prepares for their second clash:

"I’ve never seen Conor like this. It’s about the challenge, the competition, being the best version of ourselves. Not just the body, but the mind and the soul as well. And that’s fun for me to see.

"The guy doesn’t have to work a day in his life. He made more money this year not fighting; that’s how good business is.

"So to see him hungry to compete, hungry to continue to evolve, hungry to prove all the naysayers wrong and hungry to prove who he really is, not only athletically but as a businessman and as a human being, that to me is exciting. That’s a driver for me; it fulfils my purposes.

"The skill level is on another level," Attar stated excitedly. "It really is, on all fronts. The chemistry within the team, the coaches, and the coordination."

McGregor has already spent some 10 weeks preparing for his return to competition, but Attar insists that the workrate of 'The Notorious' has never dipped.

"He’s focused fully on the task at hand," said Attar of McGregor's attitude in camp.

"And you can see that. If you look at images of him today, and images of him from the Cowboy camp most recently, or even the Khabib camp or the (Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2017) camp, he just looks different."

The venue for the fight has yet to be officially confirmed, but it is widely expected that McGregor and Poirier will venture to the UFC's Fight Island for their showdown.

Judging by these latest comments, it seems that fans could be treated to the best version of McGregor that has ever been seen when he makes his walk to the cage in Abu Dhabi to face Poirier.

