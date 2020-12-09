Juventus qualified from Group G in top spot after sealing an impressive 3-0 win over Barcelona at Camp Nou on Tuesday.

Both teams had already qualified for the Champions League knockout stages, but it’s the Italian side who progress as group winners thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo (2) and Weston McKennie.

"I am very happy with the team's performance, especially for the boys because the victory was more useful to them to be aware of what they have been doing since the beginning of the year,” Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo said in his post-match press conference, per Yahoo.

“It is not easy to play these matches when you have to score three goals to be able to pass the round so when you play with this desire and with this determination, then the technical value comes out.

“We must congratulate the boys for the great match they played."

For Ronald Koeman, though, this was another hugely disappointing result.

Barcelona currently sit ninth in La Liga and questions are already being asked of the club’s Dutch coach, who replaced Quique Setien in the summer.

Koeman is a cool customer but the 57-year-old lost it with Juventus’s substitutes during the second half on Tuesday.

As referee Tobias Stieler checked the VAR monitor to determine whether Clement Lenglet had handled the ball inside the penalty area, Koeman was left incensed as Juve’s subs pleaded for the Barcelona centre-back to receive a second yellow card.

This is according to Football Italia, who claim Koeman told the subs to ‘shut up’ while they laughed at him.

Paulo Dybala, who entered the fray for Alvaro Morata in the 85th minute, was at the forefront of the trolling.

Watch the clip here…

Dybala, there, acting like a naughty schoolboy. Koeman, meanwhile, played the role of a teacher becoming increasingly irritated as his unruly pupils openly mocked him.

Stieler pointed to the spot but decided against booking Lenglet for the second time that evening.

Koeman swiftly responded by sending Samuel Umtiti on in the French defender’s place.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, scored the penalty which put Juve 3-0 up and piled further pressure on Koeman’s shoulders.

