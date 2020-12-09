Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev's fight fees have been revealed ahead of their heavily-anticipated clash this Saturday.

Joshua returns to the ring for the first time since he reclaimed his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles from Andy Ruiz Jr. in December last year, and with one career defeat to his name, is the favourite for the fight.

But Pulev, whose only career loss came against Wladimir Klitschko in an IBF title fight, will be no pushover for the British fighter.

However, there's extra motivation for AJ on Saturday - a victory against Bulgarian Pulev will all but guarantee the need to fight Tyson Fury in 2021, a fight which would see the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999 if there is a winner.

And speaking of his desire to make the Fury fight happen, Joshua said he'd be willing to take a significant pay cut, similar to what he's done for the Pulev fight.

Joshua told the Sun: "Yeah, why not? Now I'm fighting Kubrat Pulev for a massive pay cut.

“We have to keep the sport alive, Matchroom are taking pay cuts this year, we have to keep the sport alive."

Although there are no set purses for Saturday's fight, Joshua is still in line to make around £10 million from the fight according to The Telegraph.

His opponent is set for a steady £3 million.

By comparison, Joshua made between £40-£60 million for his rematch with Ruiz, Talksport reported.

Given the lack of spectators at the event, with only 1000 allowed inside the O2 on Saturday, both fighters may see a rise in their match fees as there is likely to be a significantly higher amount of pay-per-view audiences.

"I'm looking forward to it," Joshua told Telegraph Sport. "I haven't boxed in such a long time, but that's why in lockdown I've done a lot of training, mental training.

"I've done a lot of sparring in my head, getting my body tough again, getting punched up. Sometimes in sparring in my head I'm going to take this round off and let this boy punch me up. I need to get that thick skin."

Pulev was also confident ahead of the fight, saying to Telegraph Sport: "I am technically better and I think this is very important in this fight.

"We see a lot of mistakes from Anthony. A lot of bad sides to him. I think these mistakes, and the bad sides, have stayed. When I am good, I will beat him well."

Joshua v Pulev is this Saturday at 6 pm and is available on Sky Sports Box Office. Both fighters have plenty to prove, and it's not going to be a fight to miss.

