Sunday’s north London derby captured everything good about Tottenham’s 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

Jose Mourinho’s side proved impossible to break down despite allowing Arsenal to dominate possession throughout, while they counter-attacked with deadly efficiency through two of the most potent forwards in Europe right now - Harry Kane and Heung-min Son.

As they’ve done for much of the season, the pair combined for both goals.

Kane set up Son’s delicious curler by turning on the ball in midfield and unleashing the South Korean down the left wing, while their roles swapped for the second goal as the England star latched onto a cute pass from his attacking accomplice to fire past Bernd Leno from close range.

Indeed, Kane and Son’s partnership has been a defining characteristic of Tottenham’s season, but where do the duo now stand compared to the greatest pairings in Premier League history?

Here’s a rundown of every partnership with at least ten goal combinations in a single Premier League campaign, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore - 10 goals, 2019/20

Last term was a real coming-of-age campaign for Adama Traore as he finished the Premier League season with 13 goal involvements and Wolves striker Raul Jimenez was the biggest benefactor.

The Spain international set up the Mexican front-man on seven occasions, making it the most potent assists-to-goals combination in the Premier League that season with the pair most notably linking up in back-to-back Premier League wins over Man City.

Dennis Bergkamp and Nicolas Anelka - 10 goals, 1998/99

Before Thierry Henry made his way to Arsenal in 1999, Dennis Bergkamp was already working his magic as the Gunners’ master provider, setting up Ian Wright and then Nicolas Anelka.

In a season that saw Arsenal finish just a point short of Man United’s famous treble winners, the duo combined on ten occasions. However, the split of goals and assists was a bit more even than you’d expect - Bergkamp supplied Anelka on six occasions, while the Frenchman paid back the favour four times.

That season would mark the end of a sadly short-lived partnership, but Anelka’s move to Real Madrid would pave the way for a new one with Bergkamp serving as Henry’s support act.

Stan Collymore and Robbie Fowler - 10 goals, 1995/96

Liverpool have boasted so many great strikers throughout the Premier League era that Stan Collymore’s time at Anfield is often forgotten about. But he scored 35 goals in 81 appearances for the Reds and struck up an impressive on-pitch understanding with Robbie Fowler - who, at that time, was being referred to by scousers as simply “god”.

Probably their most famous linkup came in what is widely revered as the greatest game in Premier League history - Liverpool’s iconic 4-3 win over Newcastle at the end of the 1995/96 season.

Collymore set up Fowler to open the scoring after just two minutes and while his strike partner wouldn’t be directly involved in creating the goals, the former Forest and Villa man would go on to net a late equaliser followed by a stoppage time winner.

Harry Kane and Heung-min Son - 11 goals, 2020/21

Who knows what their total will end up being this season but the early signs are incredibly encouraging. In fact, if Heung-min Son and Harry Kane maintain their current run rate they’ll finish the term with a whopping 38 goal contributions to their name.

Surely that level of return can’t be sustainable over a whole season, but they’re already just two goals away from matching the record and three from setting a new one.

So far this term, Kane has served as supplier on the most-part, setting up Son on eight occasions already. But the South Korean international has assisted Kane thrice and having developed an almost telepathic understanding, we might well be looking at one of the greatest strike partnerships in Premier League history.

Alan Shearer and Mike Newell - 11 goals, 1995/96

The year after Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton had fired Blackburn to the Premier League title, forming their famous SAS partnership, the latter actually failed to find the net once during the Ewood Park outfit’s ill-fated title defence as he suffered injuries and a loss of form.

Mike Newell managed to step up and fill the void, however, supporting Shearer at the tip of the attack as the England star went on to score an incredible 31 goals. Come the end of the season, however, Shearer and Newell both went their separate ways - Shearer joined boyhood club Newcastle, while Newell moved to Birmingham.

Les Ferdinand and Kevin Gallen - 11 goals, 1994/95

Back in 1994/95, Les Ferdinand was one of the best strikers around, firing his way to third in the Golden Boot race and QPR to an eighth-place finish in the Premier League.

But Sir Les’ goalscoring exploits wouldn’t have been quite so achievable without the help of Kevin Gallen alongside. The Hammersmith-born forward netted ten times himself that season, meaning that almost a third of the 34 goals QPR’s local-boy strike partnership scored directly involved each other.

Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson - 12 goals, 2018/19

Something of a surprise entry in second place, albeit one that goes a long way to explaining Newcastle’s signings in the last transfer window.

During a 2018/19 campaign that saw Bournemouth score the most goals of any team outside the Premier League’s top six, Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson combined on an impressive twelve occasions.

Fraser, whose return of 14 assists that season was only bested by Eden Hazard, set up Wilson seven times, making it the highest assists-to-goals combination in the Premier League.

Unfortunately, the good times didn’t last for long. The Cherries capitulated in the following campaign and after suffering relegation to the Championship, Wilson and Fraser both moved to St. James’ Park.

They’ve combined just once so far for the Toon - in a 3-1 win over Burnley.

Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton - 13 goals, 1994/95

The archetype when it comes to legendary Premier League strike partnerships, the SAS scored an incredible 49 goals as Blackburn won the 1994/95 title, affirming their status as the deadliest goalscoring duo around.

With 13 of those goals involving both Shearer and Sutton, they set a combinations precedent that no pairing in the division’s history has managed to match since.

That’s probably because they really don’t make them like the SAS anymore - two powerful, tall strikers who thrived upon aerially bombarding the opposition.

However, the iconic duo may well finally lose their title this season if Kane and Son can keep it up a little longer.

