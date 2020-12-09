Manchester United's Champions League campaign was going so well.

Things looked bleak for United when they were drawn alongside RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain in 'the group of death'.

But they looked like they would qualify as group winners when they managed to accumulate nine points from their opening four games.

United could have sealed their passage to the knockout rounds against PSG last week but they succumbed to a 3-1 loss at Old Trafford.

That result meant United needed a point against RB Leipzig on Tuesday evening to ensure they stayed in the competition.

But they were unable to do so as they crashed out of Europe's premier cup competition.

United were 3-0 down with 15 minutes remaining. They threatened a comeback with two late goals but they were unable to find an equaliser as they lost 3-2.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now under serious pressure at United. There have been rumours in the past few months that he is in danger of being sacked.

And, according to a report from the Manchester Evening News, it appears that some United players support that notion.

They claim that Solskjaer retains a sizeable section of support from the Manchester United dressing room.

However, while they don't name any names, there are some players that believe Solskjaer is the source of the team's problems.

A number of United players feel Solskjaer is to blame for their inconsistent form this season. Some believe it has become an 'easy ride' playing for the club.

Despite some members of the United squad doubting Solskjaer, the majority of players like him and are backing him amid uncertainty over his future.

Many in the United squad feel that they would benefit from key changes in personnel.

The feeling is that Pogba should be allowed to leave. The Frenchman remains a popular figure at United and is still regarded as their best player by teammates.

His close friends at the club are understanding of his desire to leave.

A number of United players also think that Dean Henderson deserves a run in the side. He has impressed in training, while De Gea has been criticised for his performances in recent times.

It will be interesting to see how the situation at United develops if their form continues to spiral under Solskjaer.

