The director of the God of War franchise has tweeted his desire for the Mandalorian series to be turned into a videogame.

Cory Barlog, creative director of SIE Santa Monica Studio, believes a video game version of the hit TV show would go down as a huge success with fans everywhere.

taking to the social media platform, Barlog made an enticing pitch for a video game version of the hit show.

"If someone isn’t working on a great single player Mandalorian game where you play a bounty hunter flying your ship from system to system picking up bounties, upgrading your Beskar armour and getting into adventures then I really don’t know what the hell we are doing here," tweeted Barlog.

"By great single-player, I mean a strong focus on character development with relatable human triumphs, losses + seemingly impossible decisions to wrestle with.

"Not just shooting, but surviving - both physically and emotionally. though I would hope the shooting would be fun."

Barlog ends his thread by joking that a developer has liked this tweet as a subtle nod of confirmation to what he describes as a "conspiracy daydream."

Barlog's 2018 God of War was widely acclaimed as one of the best games of the year and received the British Academy Games Awards' Game of the Year award.

This isn't the first time that Barlog has commentated on relating videogames to television. Earlier this year, he replied to a Twitter thread stating his desire for the God of War franchise to be turned into a Netflix-style series.

However, he was quick to dispel rumours by adding: "BTW This is not a hint or anything.

"I just believe that games would make great TV shows because you spend so much time with the characters in fantastic worlds."

It's not entirely implausible, given the previous success Netflix has found with a similar endeavour. The Witcher debuted towards the end of December last year and currently sits with an 8.2/10 rating on IMDB.

It's based on the book series of the same name which began in 1994 and concluded in 2013. The videogame of the game was released in 2007 and ended in 2015, and was a huge commercial success.

