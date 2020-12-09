Sunderland news: Investigation to be held behind the scenes

The arrival of a sporting director must be music to the ears of Sunderland fans.

Without someone fulfilling that role since 2015, recruitment has been a major concern even outside of the Premier League, as well as the loss of some talented youth players.

Indeed, the likes of Josh Maja and Bali Mumba have been tempted elsewhere in recent seasons, though it is something the new man is ready to address.

According to the Sunderland Echo, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has already outlined his desire to improve the academy and focus on player retention.

To that end, he is said to be ready to start investigating as to why so many talented youngsters have chose to develop elsewhere in the last two-and-a-half-years.

Furthermore, he's believed to have phoned the parents of some of the Black Cats' academy players to outline the new vision for the youth ranks going forward as the club attempt to restructure.

Actions like this should please Sunderland fans.

Clearly, the club is now being run seriously as the new staff look to right the wrongs of the old regime and, by building from within, are surely creating a much more sustainable platform going forward.

The Athletic hinted potential new owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus was unlikely to spend like an oligarch despite coming from considerable wealth but was building a sensible project.

Getting the academy in order would certainly fit along those lines and potentially stand the club in good stead for the years to come.

