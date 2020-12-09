A study, conducted by bettingodds.com, has revealed every Premier League club's most error prone player.

Players must have played at least 90 minutes in the 2020/21 season to qualify for the study.

Each position group has a different criteria for what qualifies as a 'mistake'. You can view the criteria below:

Goalkeepers - Goals conceded, errors leading to goal, yellow cards, red cards, fouls, own goals, loss of possession, conceding a penalty

Defenders - Unsuccessful tackles, duels lost, aerial duels lost, unsuccessful crosses, errors leading to goal, yellow cards, red cards, fouls, own goals, loss of possession, conceding a penalty

Midfielders - Shots off target, big chances missed, unsuccessful tackles, duels lost, aerial duels lost, unsuccessful crosses, errors leading to goal, yellow cards, red cards, fouls, own goals, loss of possession, conceding a penalty

Forwards - Shots off target, big chances missed yellow cards, red cards, fouls, own goals, loss of possession, conceding a penalty

You can view their findings below...

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka (114 mistakes) - Mistake every 6 minutes 21 seconds

Aston Villa

Trézéguet (187 mistakes) - Mistake every 3 minutes 33 seconds

Brighton

Solly March (166 mistakes) - Mistake every 5 minutes 5 seconds

Burnley

Matej Vydra (43 mistakes) - Mistake every 3 minutes 13 seconds

Chelsea

Hakim Ziyech (67 mistakes) - Mistake every 5 minutes 49 seconds

Crystal Palace

Jeffrey Schlupp (128 mistakes) - Mistake every 4 minutes 37 seconds

Everton

André Gomes (80 mistakes) - Mistake every 5 minutes 38 seconds

Fulham

Neeskens Kebano (30 mistakes) - Mistake every 3 minutes 52 seconds

Leeds United

Jack Harrison (181 mistakes) - Mistake every 4 minutes 41 seconds

Leicester City

Luke Thomas (40 mistakes) - Mistake every 4 minutes 30 seconds

Liverpool

James Milner (50 mistakes) - Mistake every 5 minutes 10 seconds

Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne (136 mistakes) - Mistake every 5 minutes 27 seconds

Manchester United

Paul Pogba (114 mistakes) - Mistake every 4 minutes 4 seconds

Newcastle United

Matt Ritchie (19 mistakes) - Mistake every 4 minutes 51 seconds

Sheffield United

Max Lowe (94 mistakes) - Mistake every 4 minutes 25 seconds

Southampton

Moussa Djenepo (101 mistakes) - Mistake every 5 minutes

Tottenham Hotspur

Giovani Lo Celso (79 mistakes) - Mistake every 3 minutes 53 seconds

West Bromwich Albion

Matt Phillips (45 mistakes) - Mistake every 3 minutes 52 second

West Ham United

Tomas Soucek (206 mistakes) - Mistake every 4 minutes 48 seconds

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Rayan Aït-Nouri (41 mistakes) - Mistake every 6 minutes 42 seconds

There's some surprising names in there.

De Bruyne is arguably the best player in the Premier League but he's made a lot of mistakes this season.

Ziyech, like De Bruyne, is his side's most creative player but also finds himself making a lot of mistakes.

Pogba has been criticised by United fans in recent times and their feelings appear to be justified given he has made the most errors at the club this season.

The Premier League's most error-prone player is Matej Vydra, who makes a mistake every 3 minutes 13 seconds.

News Now - Sport News