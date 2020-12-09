De Bruyne, Pogba, Ziyech: Every Premier League club's most error-prone player in 20/21 season
A study, conducted by bettingodds.com, has revealed every Premier League club's most error prone player.
Players must have played at least 90 minutes in the 2020/21 season to qualify for the study.
Each position group has a different criteria for what qualifies as a 'mistake'. You can view the criteria below:
Goalkeepers - Goals conceded, errors leading to goal, yellow cards, red cards, fouls, own goals, loss of possession, conceding a penalty
Defenders - Unsuccessful tackles, duels lost, aerial duels lost, unsuccessful crosses, errors leading to goal, yellow cards, red cards, fouls, own goals, loss of possession, conceding a penalty
Midfielders - Shots off target, big chances missed, unsuccessful tackles, duels lost, aerial duels lost, unsuccessful crosses, errors leading to goal, yellow cards, red cards, fouls, own goals, loss of possession, conceding a penalty
Forwards - Shots off target, big chances missed yellow cards, red cards, fouls, own goals, loss of possession, conceding a penalty
You can view their findings below...
Arsenal
Bukayo Saka (114 mistakes) - Mistake every 6 minutes 21 seconds
Aston Villa
Trézéguet (187 mistakes) - Mistake every 3 minutes 33 seconds
Brighton
Solly March (166 mistakes) - Mistake every 5 minutes 5 seconds
Burnley
Matej Vydra (43 mistakes) - Mistake every 3 minutes 13 seconds
Chelsea
Hakim Ziyech (67 mistakes) - Mistake every 5 minutes 49 seconds
Crystal Palace
Jeffrey Schlupp (128 mistakes) - Mistake every 4 minutes 37 seconds
Everton
André Gomes (80 mistakes) - Mistake every 5 minutes 38 seconds
Fulham
Neeskens Kebano (30 mistakes) - Mistake every 3 minutes 52 seconds
Leeds United
Jack Harrison (181 mistakes) - Mistake every 4 minutes 41 seconds
Leicester City
Luke Thomas (40 mistakes) - Mistake every 4 minutes 30 seconds
Liverpool
James Milner (50 mistakes) - Mistake every 5 minutes 10 seconds
Manchester City
Kevin De Bruyne (136 mistakes) - Mistake every 5 minutes 27 seconds
Manchester United
Paul Pogba (114 mistakes) - Mistake every 4 minutes 4 seconds
Newcastle United
Matt Ritchie (19 mistakes) - Mistake every 4 minutes 51 seconds
Sheffield United
Max Lowe (94 mistakes) - Mistake every 4 minutes 25 seconds
Southampton
Moussa Djenepo (101 mistakes) - Mistake every 5 minutes
Tottenham Hotspur
Giovani Lo Celso (79 mistakes) - Mistake every 3 minutes 53 seconds
West Bromwich Albion
Matt Phillips (45 mistakes) - Mistake every 3 minutes 52 second
West Ham United
Tomas Soucek (206 mistakes) - Mistake every 4 minutes 48 seconds
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Rayan Aït-Nouri (41 mistakes) - Mistake every 6 minutes 42 seconds
There's some surprising names in there.
De Bruyne is arguably the best player in the Premier League but he's made a lot of mistakes this season.
Ziyech, like De Bruyne, is his side's most creative player but also finds himself making a lot of mistakes.
Pogba has been criticised by United fans in recent times and their feelings appear to be justified given he has made the most errors at the club this season.
The Premier League's most error-prone player is Matej Vydra, who makes a mistake every 3 minutes 13 seconds.