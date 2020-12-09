Man United only needed a point against RB Leipzig on Tuesday evening to qualify for the Champions League knockout rounds.

But they failed to do that as they were defeated 3-2.

Harry Maguire called out United's players for starting slowly in his post-match interview.

"It wasn't good enough for the first 20 minutes. We weren't at it," Maguire said, per the Daily Mail.

"We had great belief, we came close (to equalising) at the end, but ultimately we have to stop giving goals away and falling behind. I don't want to look at excuses.

"There are 11 bodies out there who have to do the basics of football. We started the game too slowly. We failed to deal with crosses and that is why we were beaten. We’ve got to do more."

One player that Maguire may have been referring to is Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The English right-back's defensive lapse led to Angelino's opener after just two minutes.

And he almost cost his side another goal in the 28th minute.

Wan-Bissaka, who earns £90k-per-week according to Spotrac, found himself under pressure from Angelino just inside the Leipzig half.

The former Crystal Palace man tried a risky back-heel to try and deceive his opponent but he got it completely wrong.

Watch the mistake below:

His mistake presented Angelino with the ball and Leipzig nearly capatalised, with Luke Shaw coming to United's rescue.

Shaw's reaction after clearing the danger said it all as he fumed at Wan-Bissaka.

The 23-year-old has been mocked by Liverpool fans on social media and you can view some of the reaction below.

Granted, this is a pretty comical mistake and looks bad on Wan-Bissaka.

It was just one of many errors he made in United's Champions League exit on Tuesday.

However, I think some of the criticism he has received is harsh.

Yes, he's not technically brilliant and he has to work on his game going forward.

But he is one of the best defensive right-backs in the Premier League and he's still been one of United's better performers this season.

