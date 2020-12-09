Who has been the best footballer of the 21st Century?

The vast majority of football fans would surely argue that it’s between two players. Yes, those two players.

Lionel Messi has been unbelievably good over the past couple of decades, as has Cristiano Ronaldo. They boast an incredible 11 Ballon d’Or awards between them.

There’s absolutely no doubt that they’ve been the world’s two greatest footballers since 2001.

Or is there?

Later this month (December 27, to be precise) the Dubai Global Soccer Awards take place.

There are seven awards of for grabs: Player of the Year, Club of the Year, Coach of the Year, Player of the Century, Club of the Century, Coach of the Century and, most curiously of all, Agent of the Century.

Per Marca, eight million voters from more than 230 countries have cast their votes and there’s now a shortlist for each category.

The four players up for the Player of the Century award (2001-2020) are: Ronaldo, Messi, Ronaldinho and… Mohamed Salah.

Salah is a magnificent player but he’s done incredibly well to make that shortlist, hasn’t he?

Even more remarkable is the fact that Salah is in the lead to win the individual accolade.

At the time of writing, Salah has received 55% of the votes followed by Ronaldo (27%), Messi (13%) and Ronaldinho (5%).

Liverpool and Egypt fans are clearly all over this poll.

As for the Coach of the Century award, Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson is currently in the lead with 32% of the votes.

Pep Guardiola has 29% of the votes, while Zinedine Zidane and Jose Mourinho are on 29% and 10%, respectively.

As for the Club of the Century award, Real Madrid (17%) are second on the list, ahead of Barcelona (8%) and Bayern Munich (5%).

But top of the list is, wait for it… Egyptian side Al Ahly with a whopping 69% of the votes so far.

Finally, we have the Agent of the Century award, which features a certain Mino Raiola.

We can’t see the Dutch-Italian football agent receiving many awards from Manchester United fans and he has some ground to make up on the leader, Jorge Mendes (64% of the votes).

