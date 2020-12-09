Leeds monitoring maestro once compared to Messi

Marcus Edwards was meant to be the next big thing at Tottenham Hotspur.

The diminutive playmaker joined Spurs at the age of eight and progressed through their academy ranks and was capped at various England youth levels.

It appeared that he could make his breakthrough under Mauricio Pochettino and he was given his debut in September of 2016, playing 15 minutes against Gillingham in the EFL Cup.

That cameo came after Pochettino had compared the Englishman to Lionel Messi, saying: "The qualities - it's only looks, his body and the way that he plays - remember a little bit from the beginning of Messi.”

However, that would be his only senior appearance for Spurs, as he was sent out on loan, first to Norwich City, though he returned from Carrow Road swiftly due to personal reasons, and then to Dutch side Excelsior.

He was then sold in 2019, moving to Vitoria de Guimaraes in Portugal, where he remains, but it now appears that he could be set to return to England with Leeds United.

Football Insider reports that Marcelo Bielsa’s side are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old, who can play in attacking midfield or on the wing.

He has made 46 appearances for Vitoria, scoring 10 goals and registering 11 assists, and the report states that he was a target before Leeds signed Raphinha.

A summer move is more likely than a January switch but Leeds are said to be keeping a close eye on his development as he continues to play regularly on the continent.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Well, this would certainly be interesting.

Pochettino and Edwards did not seem to get on all that well, with Football Insider claiming that the former actually hit out at the youngster’s professionalism in his autobiography.

Working under Bielsa, though, is unlikely to be any easier.

He demands the highest of standards from his players and will not suffer fools gladly.

If Edwards does end up in Yorkshire, one will have to hope he has matured both personally and professionally for it to work.

