Anthony Joshua has thrown down the gauntlet to fellow heavyweight Deontay Wilder, saying the offer of a fight still stands.

Between April and June of 2018, the camps of both fighters were in advanced talks to make the fight happen, but couldn't agree on the purse split, date and venue.

A further block came in the form of Alexander Povetkin, who knocked out David Price on the Joshua-Parker undercard and was the WBA's mandatory challenger.

Eventually, without a signed fight for Wilder, Eddie Hearn was given 24 hours to arrange the fight with Povetkin and the desired fight failed to take place.

Despite his criticisms that Joshua ducked the fight against him, Wilder also admitted he was offered more money to fight Joshua, undermining his claims against the British boxer.

Speaking to the Off The Cuff show on DAZN, Joshua clarified his position concerning Wilder: "He is another challenger. The offer still stands when he's ready and he's man enough to not lie, be real.

"It wasn't nice when they were trying to tarnish my name. It'll be good to get [him to] stop [the] PR stunts and get a fight underway."

Wilder is still pursuing his legal right to a trilogy fight against Fury, whose team claim that the failure to agree on a date has led to the rematch clause expiring.

Fury hasn't fought since his victory over Wilder and had the first defence of his WBC belt against German Agit Kabayel abandoned.

Part of the difficulty resides in the fact that ESPN holds the TV rights to Fury's next fight said Frank Warren, Fury's manager.

Warren said: "Although our priority has always been the big fight with Joshua, ideally that would be in the UK.

"So we now await the judge’s findings in America with regard to Wilder. That is still a huge fight in its own right."

Should the rematch not occur, it's likely to set the stage for a match to be the undisputed champion in 2021. However, should there be a trilogy fight between Fury and Wilder, Joshua is likely to face off against Matchroom stablemate Oleksandr Usyk in defence of his WBC belt.

News Now - Sport News