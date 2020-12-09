West Ham news: Marcelo Bielsa does David Moyes a huge favour ahead of Leeds game

West Ham are flying in the Premier League this season.

David Moyes' side have enjoyed several brilliant results in the 2020/21 campaign, including convincing wins over Leicester and Wolves.

They are currently 8th in the table having accumulated 17 points from their opening 11 games.

And they could jump up into the top five if they beat Leeds at the Olympic Stadium on Friday.

The game will not be easy, of course.

Leeds are a fantastic side who have troubled the likes of Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal already this season.

But Moyes' task has been made easier following Marcelo Bielsa's actions in his press conference earlier.

The Argentine was asked whether he would be keeping Moyes guessing in terms of team selection for the game.

The vast majority of managers would not want to reveal their side going into a game.

But Bielsa is not like any ordinary manager and he proceeded to name his entire starting XI.

He said: “Rodrigo Moreno’s going to come in for Llorente and the XI is going to be: Meslier, Dallas, Ayling, Cooper, Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Moreno, Raphina, Bamford and Harrison.”

That has done Moyes a huge favour.

The Scotsman now knows Leeds' starting XI for the game and he can now prepare accordingly.

Bielsa may have been lying, of course, but he has a track record of revealing his lineup in press conferences before games so the chances are that he's telling the truth.

Moyes nowhas two days to decide his plan of action as he intends to come away from the Olympic Stadium with all three points.

Whether he will be able to capatalise on Bielsa's generosity remains to be seen.

