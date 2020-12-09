Fight week is officially upon us.

All eyes are focused on Saturday night as Anthony Joshua makes his long-awaited homecoming.

Joshua is the bookies favourite by quite a stretch, but that doesn’t mean facing Kubrat Pulev will be a walk in the park by any means.

There is a lot on the line for Joshua in this fight and that isn’t just his titles either, as should he succeed in this bout, he will more than likely next face Tyson Fury in a clash that would decide the undisputed heavyweight champion.

Joshua, however, seems very aware of this, as whilst speaking to William Hill he stated:

“I’ve had to toughen myself up again and get used to taking punches to the head and body and getting my hands strong again, and just getting myself prepared for a tough fight on December 12.”

Joshua also went on to mention that he’s learnt from facing experienced fighters in the past, like Alexander Povetkin and Wladimir Klitschko that the last thing a fighter loses with age is their power.

Joshua has very clearly put the research hours in too, stating that:

“I’ve noticed from the analysis that he’s dropped a few guys with the jab. He’s very balanced so if you attack him and you’re not balanced then you can fall into his range.

"I’ve got to make sure that my attacks are spot on because he’s very good at punching opponents who make mistakes.”

So that’s what AJ has to say on his opponent and their fight this weekend, but what do the experts have to say?

Dillion Whyte

Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte has had his say, telling Sky Sports that this fight should be a 'run-out' for AJ.

He also stated that he thinks this fight is smart business for the champion as; “Pulev is old now and he was never really great in his heyday.”

David Haye

Former heavyweight champion David Haye has also come out in support of Joshua, telling Sky Sports that he also thinks that this is a good fight for AJ.

“He’s a rough tough guy that AJ will need to be in his best form for, but, if he is, I think he wipes the floor with Pulev. I think he’s significantly better.”

Chris Eubank Sr.

Not everyone seems to be an AJ fan, however, just ask Chris Eubank Sr. He told the Express:

"Because nothing is normal in these peculiar times, I suspect Pulev might win this fight and if I were a betting man, which I’m not, that’s where my money would be.”

Bob Arum

Pulev’s promoter Bob Arum is also predicting a KO victory for his fighter, shocker I know. Whilst speaking on the Gary Newbon Sports Show, Arum said:

“I don’t make plans so quick for a Fury-Joshua fight because I think Pulev is going to beat Joshua.”

His theory is that Joshua is still vulnerable from being knocked out by Andy Ruiz Jr and that this will be exposed by his fighter.

Tyson Fury

As for the man who could quite possibly be Joshua’s next opponent, the fight could go either way.

“It’s heavyweight boxing, especially someone as big as they are, either could win,” Fury told iFL TV.

As Saturday night draws ever closer, we can only wait to see who walks away from this fight victorious and if the plot for the clash between two of Britain’s best ever boxers will be thickened.

