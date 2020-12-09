Arsenal told deal for in-demand wonderkid an "absolute bargain"

Arsenal need January reinforcements.

The Gunners have struggled throughout the first months of the 2020/21 campaign and have not won any of their last four Premier League games.

Their weekend defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby means that they have endured their worst ever Premier League start and lie 15th in the table, only seven points clear of the relegation zone.

By comparison, they are already 11 points behind leaders Spurs and second-placed Liverpool.

New blood and fresh energy is needed, then, as the January transfer window looms into view, and it appears that the Gunners are making plans to that end.

Football Insider have previously reported that they are interested in RB Salzburg attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, though they are not alone.

Writing in his column for The Athletic, David Ornstein has claimed that RB Leipzig, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, and Spurs are all monitoring developments.

He also claims that Szoboszlai has a tantalisingly low release clause of €25m (£22.5m), though it does come with caveats: The fee must be paid in full and there must be a sell-on clause of 20%.

Still, former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes that such a fee is a “bargain” and thinks the Gunners should be considering a move.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “That is very doable for Arsenal because we do not have pot-loads of cash. That is definitely doable.

“If the manager wants to change things and freshen things up he has to bring in his own players. If Szoboszlai is one of his targets, at 25million euros it is an absolute bargain.

“The recruitment clock has been sped up because Arsenal are doing so badly. That recruitment drive has to kick in now.

“Mikel Arteta needs to move for the players he wants now. They need to be ruthless in January.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Get the bid in now.

Szoboszlai is one of the most exciting young talents in European football and he has been tearing it up for Salzburg this season.

Already in 2020/21, he has scored eight goals and registered nine assists in all competitions from the left wing.

Arsenal need creativity and pizzazz in the final third; they are struggling to score goals and need someone who can unlock defences with skill and speed.

The Hungary international can do exactly that and he’s still only 20; Arsenal should do all they can to jump to the front of the queue and get him signed up.

News Now - Sport News