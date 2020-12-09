Rangers warned off Championship ace ahead of possible January move

Rangers have been nothing short of superb throughout the 2020/21 season thus far.

Steven Gerrard’s side have been excellent both domestically and abroad, and currently lead the way in the Scottish Premiership.

The Gers are 13 points clear of second-placed Celtic, having won all eight of their home games without conceding a goal, and having won six and drawn two of their games on the road.

Celtic do have two games in hand but winning both would only draw them within seven points of their Old Firm rivals.

Rangers have also enjoyed success in Europe and are currently top of Group D in the Europa League; a win over Lech Poznan on Thursday would see them through as group winners, as they are currently level on points with second-placed Benfica.

Nevertheless, developing the squad is always a priority, particularly when the January transfer window rolls around, and it appears that Rangers have been told they will not be signing one particular striker.

Football Insider reports that Stoke City are determined not to lose Tyrese Campbell, who had emerged as a target for the Scottish giants.

Campbell, son of former Arsenal forward Kevin, can play on either wing or through the middle and has scored six goals and registered six assists in 16 games for Stoke in the Championship this season.

He was in talks over a move to Rangers back in January, per the report, when his contract was expiring, but he signed a new contract at Stoke and the club now have no intention of letting him move.

Nevertheless, Gerrard’s men will continue to monitor his progress ahead of a potential move in the future.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Yeah, this makes sense.

Campbell only committed himself to Stoke at the beginning of the year, so it was remarkably unlikely he was going to find himself moving just 12 months later.

He has been in red-hot form for the club thus far this season and will be central to any hopes they may have of maintaining their promotion push. He is valued at £4m by Transfermarkt.

The Potters are currently sixth in the Championship, the final play-off spot, but are only three points off leaders AFC Bournemouth.

Selling Campbell at such a delicate stage of the season makes next to no sense.

Rangers need to find a different target.

