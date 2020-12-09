For what might be the final time, Tuesday night's Champions League action gifted us the sight of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi gracing the same turf.

There was no doubt about who came out on top.

Barcelona's cataclysmic season careered into new depths as they were beaten 3-0 at Camp Nou. It might have been a dead rubber with both sides having qualified, but the result was emblematic of how poor Ronald Koeman's side have been for the last few months.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, will have enjoyed his evening thoroughly. The 35-year-old scored a brace, with both of his goals coming from the penalty spot.

The Bianconeri's 22-year-old midfielder Weston McKennie also got himself on the scoresheet.

The scoreline was probably harsh on Messi, with the Argentine still mustering seven shots on target, three key passes, and four successful dribbles.

Those stats are unlikely to be transmitted to posterity, sadly. The one that matters saw Ronaldo assert his supremacy on the night.

Finally, the GOAT argument is settled once and for all. We're just kidding, obviously.

Ronaldo's sister posts on Instagram

But as for the Portuguese's more militant fans, they will have delighted in his exploits against his old rival. And speaking of his most vehement supporters, let's take a look at his sister's Instagram.

Elma Aveiro posted a cartoon of Messi bowing down to her brother with the caption:

"My king. Greatest of all time. Pride of my life."

The six Ballons d'Or say otherwise, Elma.

This isn't the first time Ronaldo's sibling has spoken out on social media.

In June, she hit out at former Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri for his tactics after the Old Lady lost the Coppa Italia final.

And that sixth Ballon d'Or we mentioned didn't go down well in the Ronaldo familia either.

When Messi scooped the 2019 award, she posted - and then deleted - another bizarre rant blaming "the mafia".

"I've always felt that anyone who wins this prize should have won more titles and more trophies than a player who doesn't, I have nothing against this boy, but I don't know why he's better than my brother!" Elma wrote.

"It could be that this prize is on a personal level, never on a professional one!

"This only shows that we are really very small and the mafia will never be on the weak side, but justice will come soon and he [Ronaldo] never fails at Portugal and will answer at the right time."

You get the feeling she'll have been watching events unfold in Catalonia very closely indeed.

