Paris Saint-Germain vs İstanbul Başakşehir restarted their Champions League group-stage clash on Wednesday evening.

The Group H fixture had originally kicked-off the night before, but was halted in the early exchanges because of an alleged racist incident against Başakşehir coach Pierre Webó.

Worrying scenes unfolded at the Parc des Princes with Romanian fourth official Constantin Coltescu implicated in the episode, which saw former Chelsea striker Demba Ba passionately confront him.

The incident eventually saw PSG and Istanbul players exit the pitch in unison, prompting UEFA to declare the match as suspended shortly afterward.

As a result, the game was rerun from the minute the original match was suspended with identical starting XIs and a different team of officials.

And the players brilliantly used the opportunity to take a stance against racism regardless of the findings of the UEFA investigation that has been launched on the moment in question.

PSG mounted a banner showing their solidarity with Webó and their players wore anti-racism t-shirts during the warm-up.

But arguably the most powerful gesture came when players from both teams took a knee around the centre-circle before kick-off during the Champions League anthem.

You can check out the moving moment down below:

Regardless of whether an incident of racism is indeed proven to have occurred on Tuesday night, let powerful messages like these show that there is no place for racism in football or society.

