Tottenham transfer news: Harry Winks in difficult situation amid Spanish suitors

Dele Alli may be the big name victim of Jose Mourinho's Tottenham overhaul but he is not the only big name England international struggling at the moment.

Indeed, Harry Winks has largely lost his starting berth following the arrival of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and the re-emergence of Tanguy Ndombele, not featuring in Premier League action since October.

Admitting he was in a difficult situation while on England duty recently, The Athletic have shared some further insight into what's going on with Winks.

They claim the 24-year-old has admirers in Spain and is naturally frustrated about his lack of game time.

He's also understood to want to stay within the big six should he depart though any move of that ilk reportedly looks unlikely during next month's transfer window and there is little incentive for Spurs to weaken their squad by letting him leave.

Given his connection to Spurs, it does look to be a difficult situation.

Obviously, the congested nature of this season may afford more players more chances to play but with the delayed Euro 2020 tournament only a few months away now, he surely needs to be featuring on a regular basis.

Still, Spurs are fighting on a number of fronts this season and have a player of significant quality available in reserve, so may be reluctant to let Winks leave even on a temporary basis.

Indeed, his pass completion rate is bettered only by Hojbjerg this season, proving he's a capable recycler of the ball and - with Spurs largely looking to hit teams on the counter - that kind of quick, concise passing will be crucial.

While it does look like a frustrating situation, Spurs still need Winks. It'll be interesting to see how much he thinks he needs them if he continues to sit out.

