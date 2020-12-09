West Ham news: Concern emerges over January window

Now donning the captain's armband as Mark Noble struggles to get into the side, it's fair to say Declan Rice is as crucial as they come for West Ham United.

No player averages more than his 2.3 interceptions (via WhoScored) and no player makes more passes per game (49) than the England international, who can surely consider himself the beating heart of David Moyes' side.

As such, bigger clubs have been linked and comments made by Ian McGarry on the Transfer Window Podcast may be slightly concerning ahead of January.

Speaking to Duncan Castles on Tuesday's edition from the 21:54 mark onwards, the journalist reveals 'a very prominent agent has been given a mandate' to shift 'two players, if not more' by Chelsea 'in order to raise money for a bid for Declan Rice'.

Rice has long been linked with a move back to Stamford Bridge after leaving the club as a youngster following his rise to fame in East London, though David Moyes has previously said it would take 'Bank of England' money to sign him.

However, from the 23:27 mark of the podcast, McGarry reveals that the word he's got from the agent in question was: "I think the owners of West Ham would happily take the money for Rice if they can get the right price for him in this window."

With the owners already hugely unpopular amongst the club's support, selling the club's most important player mid-way through a season in which they are finally impressing would surely lead to more anger and protests.

Major money may be banked but letting Rice leaving halfway through a season in which the Hammers are currently on course to battle for Europa League qualification would barely be a strong message.

Perhaps it'll be impossible to stop Rice leaving one day as he continues his rise but the idea of seeing him leave as soon as January would likely be fairly unpalatable for a West Ham support who aren't exactly on board with their owners as it is.

News Now - Sport News