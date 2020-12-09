Liverpool fans will be ready for the PTSD-ometer to rocket off the charts when they face Gareth Bale and Tottenham next week.

The prospect of facing Jose Mourinho's table-topping Spurs is already a more daunting one than it once was for the current champions.

It remains to be seen whether the Welshman features as he's made just the one Premier League start since returning on loan from Real Madrid in the summer.

The last time he faced the Reds was in a small affair in Kiev. You'd be forgiven for forgetting that Bale scored an unbelievable brace in the 2018 Champions League final, given that Real Madrid fans and Zinedine Zidane seem to have no recollection of it either.

The 31-year-old humiliated Loris Karius, who had already made a howler to concede from Karim Benzema.

Bale first scored an out-of-this-world overhead kick before testing him from range and enforcing an error that reduced the stopper to tears.

It pretty much spelled the end for the German's career at Anfield as his confidence was badly damaged and he became synonymous with Liverpool's heartache.

That's been put to bed since by their 2019 victory in Madrid, which has helped them to forget.

Bale hasn't forgotten, though, and he appeared to take a cheeky dig at Jurgen Klopp's former 'keeper during Tottenham training this week.

When Heung-min Son went to take a catch and dropped the ball, the forward appeared to shout 'Karius!' at the South Korean.

Brilliant. You'd love to be a fly on the wall at Hotspur Way this season.

Whatever Mourinho has been working on behind the scenes has clearly paid dividends, not only for Tottenham's camaraderie - against which there were serious question marks last term - but for his team's form on the pitch too.

Only Everton have beaten the current pace-setters in the league this season and they've come out of their recent run of tough fixtures against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal (OK, maybe not the last one) with seven points.

Bale may have played no part in that, but at least he's good entertainment value in training.

