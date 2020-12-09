Leeds make bid to beat Euro giants to Serie A ace

Leeds United are already eyeing up the January transfer window.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men have enjoyed a relatively stable return to life in the Premier League and are currently safely ensconced in 14th place in the table.

They are also already eight points clear of the relegation zone, which surely means they are looking up rather than down when it comes to their league position.

There was some disappointment at the weekend, of course, as Leeds lost 3-1 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge but a number of excuses could be made; they are a newly-promoted team, after all, regardless of how impressive they’ve been in recent seasons.

Nevertheless, Bielsa is well known for his attention to detail and his desire to have things exactly as they should be.

And it appears that he had identified a potential midfield signing, only to see a bid knocked back.

Sport Witness carries a report from journalist Ciro Venerato, who was live on Italian outlet Radio Goal discussing potential transfer stories.

He mentioned that Napoli midfielder Eljif Elmas is attracting a considerable amount of interest, and that Leeds were one of the clubs, along with Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Monchengladbach, and RB Leipzig, to table an offer for the 21-year-old.

The bids were said to be worth up to €25m (£22.5m), but Napoli rejected them all.

Elmas has struggled with injury this season and has been limited to substitute appearances for the Italian side in the league this term, but he is a versatile presence who is capable of playing both on the wing and in the centre of midfield.

A North Macedonia international with 21 caps, Elmas made 26 Serie A appearances last season, scoring once.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

It isn’t made clear exactly when this bid was tabled but it appears to have been recently.

That would suggest that he could become a priority in January if Bielsa believes his midfield needs strengthening.

Indeed, Leeds missed out on Udinese’s Rodrigo De Paul in the summer and have looked relatively light in the centre of the pitch since.

A deal for Elmas would not be easy to do – he cost Napoli €16m (£14.4m) in 2019 and has a contract with the club until 2025. He is currently valued at £16.2m by Transfermarkt.

But he is a tidy, intriguing midfield option, who averaged a pass completion rate of 91.6% last season, along with 0.6 tackles per game, 1.2 fouls, and 0.9 shots, per WhoScored.

