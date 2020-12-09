Liverpool rang the changes as they travelled to Midtjylland in the Champions League.

With Jurgen Klopp's side already through after beating Ajax, Jurgen Klopp handed opportunities to the likes of Leighton Clarkson and Billy Koumetio.

There was also another start for Caoimhín Kelleher after the young Irishman's impressive European debut in Amsterdam.

The 22-year-old has been thoroughly impressive in his short career in the senior team so far, but he had a moment to forget in Denmark.

With Liverpool leading through Mo Salah's first-minute goal, the stopper conceded a second half penalty as he came off his line and sprawled out to make the challenge.

It looked as if he'd be let off by VAR as the linesman had actually flagged for offside. So should the offside have taken precedence over the foul - and does all this sound familiar?

Jordan Pickford's foul on Virgil van Dijk in the Merseyside of course came in similar circumstances and went unpunished because the Dutchman was in an offside position - even though it left him with ACL damage.

Kelleher also received a yellow, rather than a red, due to the double jeopardy rule.

It was eventually confirmed that the goal was ONSIDE - but there was plenty of confusion amid more VAR chaos.

