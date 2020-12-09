Fabrizio Romano has issued a huge Asenal transfer update

Arsenal’s pursuit of Houssem Aouar dominated their summer.

The Gunners were clearly keen on snaffling the France international away from Lyon in the transfer window as they attempted to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s squad.

A bid was tabled worth around £35m but was swiftly rejected, with the French club’s president claiming it was “too far from his value”, per The Guardian.

The Gunners realigned their priorities as a result and ultimately signed Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid as they finally managed to strengthen their midfield.

Still, it appears that Aouar remains on their radar ahead of the January transfer window and Fabrizio Romano, the famed insider, believes they will make a fresh attempt to sign the 22-year-old.

But that comes with one caveat: The bid is only likely if the club fails to sign RB Salzburg winger Dominik Szoboszlai.

Speaking to The Arsenal Lounge, via HITC, he said: “I think they will try again for sure. Now we have to see what will happen with Szoboszlai, they are waiting on his final decision.

“But immediately after Szoboszlai signs with another club, they could move again for Aouar. They have already spoke with his agent.

“It is not easy to sign Aouar in January, but he is at the top of the list for Arsenal. He’s a favourite for Arteta, it’s the same for the board. So, yes, in my opinion they will try again.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Hello, there.

Aouar and Partey would be a rather tasty midfield for the Gunners, offering both silk and steel in abundance.

The former has made nine appearances for Lyon this season, scoring twice and registering two assists and one has to think he would be an incredible signing.

Per WhoScored, he averages 2.7 shots per game in Ligue 1, 1.1 key passes, 1.4 dribbles, 0.7 tackles, and a pass completion rate of 83.6%.

This is an excellent, forward-thinking midfield player who would help provide a link between defence and attack in north London.

If there is a real chance, Arsenal have to pursue it.

