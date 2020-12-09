Leeds latest news: Player already targeting early return after setback

The news that Robin Koch would be ruled out following surgery to his knee can't have been good for Leeds United.

After struggling to get Diego Llorente on the pitch following his summer move, yet another injury concern is far from ideal.

Still, according to the Daily Mail, it may not be too long until Leeds fans finally see the pair play together.

They claim the German international is targeting a return in March after going under the knife, meaning he could still play a fairly significant role this season.

Obviously, the fact he's going to miss the frantic festive schedule is a major blow but at least his entire season has not been ended.

With Leeds currently in no danger of a relegation scrap, they can look forward to a return in March where they play crucial games against the likes of West Ham, Chelsea and Fulham.

Koch's impact since arriving at Elland Road speaks to how smart Leeds' recruitment is.

After missing out on Ben White - who amassed the most interceptions per game last season (2.5 via WhoScored) - the former Freiburg man has led the way on that front of any regular starter this time around, making 2 on average himself.

Thought to be someone Victor Orta has wanted for years, he's slotted in seamlessly.

Hopefully, by the time we get to March, he and Llorente can start to build a partnership ready for next season.

News Now - Sport News