It was once again a much-changed Liverpool XI that headed to Denmark to face Midtjylland in the Champions League.

With the Reds having already qualified for the last-16 courtesy of their recent win over Ajax, Jurgen Klopp could afford to field some of his fringe players again.

Caoimhín Kelleher, Rhys Williams, and Kostas Tsimikas all started along with Leighton Clarkson, the 19-year-old making his full European debut.

Fellow debutant Billy Koumetio, who only signed his first professional contract in August, was then introduced at half-time.

Klopp didn't take too many chances, however, with Mo Salah leading the line. Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold also achieved a boyhood dream of being named captain.

It took the English champions just 55 seconds to open the scoring and it came courtesy of a bit of good fortune.

Salah capitalised on a defensive slip to poke the ball through the 'keeper's legs and make it 1-0.

In doing so, he had unwittingly scored the club's fastest goal in Champions League history.

Moreover, the Egyptian is now Liverpool's record goalscorer in the competition with 22 goals.

The 28-year-old overtook Steven Gerrard (21) and raced further clear of teammates Sadio Mane (17) and Roberto Firmino (15).

There should be plenty more where that came from, too.

Midtjylland then equalised from the spot after Kelleher's foul - the forward had been flagged for offside but VAR intervened, to everyone's confusion.

Takumi Minamino thought he'd won it late on only for his goal to be chalked off for handball.

In truth, Liverpool's trip was more of an occasion for the hosts than it was for Klopp's side. Their attentions are already turning to the last-16 draw, which will be held on Monday, December 14.

As group-winners, the six-time champions will be hoping for a favourable tie.

They've made pretty light work of Group D, at any rate.

