Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come under fire after Manchester United's defeat to RB Leipzig on Tuesday night.

Truth be told, Solskjaer has only ever been one defeat away from being linked with an Old Trafford exit, but dropping out of the Champions League has seen their season reach a new nadir.

It looked to be in the Red Devils' hands to qualify for the round of 16 when they entered their final two games of Group H having won three of their opening four fixtures.

RB Leipzig 3-2 Man Utd

However, a 3-1 defeat at home to Paris Saint-Germain not only left their hopes of qualifying hanging in the balance but gave United an inferior head-to-head record that turned out to be costly.

It meant that defeat in their game-week six clash with RB Leipzig would see them drop into the Europa League regardless of the score between PSG and İstanbul Başakşehir.

And that's exactly the nightmare scenario that unfolded for Solskjaer's men as they slumped into a 3-0 deficit with Angeliño, Amadou Haidara and Justin Kluivert all scoring at the Red Bull Arena.

Solskjaer under fire

A Bruno Fernandes penalty and Paul Pogba header ensured there was the brief hope of yet another dramatic comeback, but a 3-2 loss ultimately saw them destined for Thursday night football.

As a result, questions surrounding Solskajer's suitability for the job at Old Trafford have never carried so much weight with a Europa League return proving damning for the club across the board.

It's certainly an unenviable situation for Solskjaer with so many United supporters calling for his head and the last 12 months having been spotted with reports of interest in Mauricio Pochettino.

Solskjaer leads the 'sack race'

And it seems as though the #OleOut rhetoric hasn't been lost on bookmakers with Oddschecker revealing that Solskjaer is the new favourite to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked.

Oddschecker spokesperson Callum Wilson said: “For what feels like the hundredth time, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is favourite to be the first Premier League manager sacked.

“The debates will continue to rumble on over the Norwegian’s credentials, but a season without any Champions League knockout football won’t please the Old Trafford faithful.”

Premier League bosses sacked

You can check out the odds, which are correct at the time of writing, down below to see how Solskjaer's job security compares to his fellow Premier League head coaches:

20. Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) - 90/1

19. Jose Mourinho (Tottenham Hotspur) - 60/1

18. Carlo Ancelotti (Everton) - 60/1

17. Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) - 50/1

16. Dean Smith (Aston Villa) - 40/1

15. Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City) - 33/1

14. Ralph Hasenhüttl (Southampton) - 33/1

13. Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds United) - 33/1

12. Nuno Espirito Santo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) - 25/1

11. Frank Lampard (Chelsea) - 25/1

10. Graham Potter (Brighton & Hove Albion) - 25/1

9. David Moyes (West Ham United) - 16/1

8. Roy Hodgson (Crystal Palace) - 12/1

7. Sean Dyche (Burnley) - 12/1

6. Steve Bruce (Newcastle United) - 10/1

5. Scott Parker (Fulham) - 15/2

4. Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) - 11/2

3. Slaven Bilic (West Bromwich Albion) - 4/1

2. Chris Wilder (Sheffield United) - 11/4

1. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Manchester United) - 2/1

Man Utd in trouble

Oof. it's not exactly a good look when you're deemed more likely to be sacked next than a head coach was has overseen his team pick up just one point in the Premier League so far this season.

Then again, United do love to sack a manager the season after qualifying for the Champions League and a summer transfer window in which they've completely failed to back them.

Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho have already met that exact same fate and it wouldn't be surprising if Solskjaer walks in their footsteps if the poor results continue to roll in.

Then again, football is a fickle, fickle world and knowing Solskajer's United, they'll beat Manchester City at the weekend and we'll be talking about them as Premier League title contenders.

