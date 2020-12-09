Rangers news: Club dismiss any interest in key Ibrox star

Rangers' stunning start to the season has been perhaps the biggest footballing success story in Britain.

After three seasons, Steven Gerrard's work in rebuilding the Gers has finally come to fruition and a first title in years looks all but inevitable at the moment.

Looking strong on the pitch, the Daily Mail also reveal the Ibrox giants are acting tough off of it.

Indeed, they claim that they've dismissed offers and interest for key star James Tavernier.

The right-back has been a crucial figure for the Light Blues for years but is enjoying a virtuoso campaign this time out, scoring ten goals and registering seven assists in the league alone.

Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Newcastle are all said to have registered an interest but any offers are said to have been dismissed, despite the fact he has just 18 months left on his contract.

It's been an amazing turnaround for Tavernier after his ill-advised comments about Rangers' inability to compete domestically last year.

Gerrard showed faith in sticking with him and that is more than being repaid, so it'll be interesting to see if he does stick around for a potential Champions League journey with Rangers.

Given the manner of his exploits, it wouldn't be hard to imagine major interest arriving in the summer when the former Wigan man will have just a year left on his deal, meaning it could be time to depart.

Still, with Rangers looking likely return to Europe's elite competition next season, perhaps Tavernier will want to extend his stay as the club potentially look to build their own era of success.

