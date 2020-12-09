La Liga ace makes big decision over possible Man Utd move

Manchester United need a boost.

The Red Devils have been in fair form this season and find themselves in sixth place in the bunched-up Premier League table ahead of this weekend’s clash with Manchester City.

Still, they sustained some dispiriting defeats, and their 3-2 loss to RB Leipzig on Tuesday night condemned them to elimination from the Champions League.

That came after defeats to both Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkey and PSG in Manchester, and means they will be playing Europa League football when European competition gets back underway.

It is a blow for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has also overseen a heavy 6-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, along with losses to Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

When one adds in the uncertainty over the future of Paul Pogba after his agent, Mino Raiola, decided to proclaim that his time at Old Trafford was over, it becomes apparent that all is not exactly rosy at Old Trafford.

One can see why they might need a big-name signing in January to get the fans back onside, then, but Sport Witness carries a report from Defensa Central claiming that Lucas Vazquez has decided that he has no intention of moving to the club.

The Real Madrid star, who can play as a right-back and on the right wing, was linked with a move earlier this week, per the report, but he isn’t keen and would prefer to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Vazquez has made 12 appearances in all competitions this season and remains a key part of Zinedine Zidane’s squad, playing both on the wing and at full-back.

Indeed, the report claims that he would like to sign a new contract at Real, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

One can see why United were interested.

Vazquez is an experienced head – he’ll be 30 in July – and he has been there and done it all, winning three Champions League trophies during his time in Spain.

He would have offered depth and support behind Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back and also beefed up the attacking ranks in one fell swoop, while he would not have cost the earth given his contractual situation.

It would have been a logical move from United but, by the same token, it is easy to see why Vazquez wants to stay.

He has been with Real for five years now and a move to a United side that cannot offer him the continental football he is used to would have made little sense.

