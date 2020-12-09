Liverpool transfer news: Klopp has plan for January window

Jurgen Klopp may have engaged in the odd row with a television presenter recently but it'd be a fool to suggest he's not dealt with Liverpool's injury crisis well.

Despite losing a raft of key players, the Reds sit second in the league behind Tottenham only on goal difference ahead of a crucial meeting between the two and haven't lost domestically early October.

Now, according to noted journalist Ian McGarry, the German is ready to push his cause in the transfer market.

Speaking to Duncan Castles on the Tuesday 8th December edition of the Transfer Window Podcast, McGarry revealed the Anfield chief DOES want to improve his ranks in the New Year sales.

"Klopp is still intent, or certainly wants, to recruit a centre-back in January and possibly another player as well," he said.

While that does go against The Athletic's claim a few weeks ago that Klopp was focusing on internal solutions, it'd barely be much of a surprise given the number of players who have fallen foul to ailments already this season.

What has been obvious about Liverpool over the last few years is that they are not prone to rash decisions.

They've pulled out of deals for the likes of Timo Werner and Nabil Fekir, so certainly aren't likely to rush through any move next month just to get another body through the door.

So, any arrival is likely to be well-thought out with the long-term in mind, a scary prospect for the rest of the Premier League.

If an injury stricken Liverpool can do this well, what would some mid-season reinforcement do for them?

Indeed, perhaps the complexion of the Premier League could change significantly next month.

