Pundit pinpoints why Bale isn't starting for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur’s signing of Gareth Bale in the summer stole headlines.

The winger finally made his huge comeback to north London after years of reports suggesting Spurs wanted to do the deal.

It had never been a realistic proposition before but in 2020, chairman Daniel Levy got the deal over the line, as Bale returned to Spurs on loan.

The fanfare has only just subsided but since his arrival, the Wales international hasn’t actually played all that much in the Premier League.

The 31-year-old made his debut in the 3-3 draw against West Ham United as a second-half substitute before coming off the bench to score the winner against Brighton & Hove Albion.

His only start came against West Bromwich Albion and he was substituted with 12 minutes remaining.

Bale has been limited to playing in the Europa League – he has featured in every group game and scored last time out against LASK – and was left on the bench for the games against Manchester City, Chelsea, and Arsenal in the league.

And pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor does not believe Bale works hard enough to be in Jose Mourinho’s team for the big games, with Steven Bergwijn regularly picked ahead of him.

Speaking to Football Insider, the former Aston Villa striker said: “Clubs now that have top, top managers if you don’t have the work rate then you don’t play.

“Jose Mourinho is that manager. He’s got his way of playing now, if you can’t cover a certain amount of distance, if you can’t do the high-intensity tracking back, you’re not going to play in certain games.

“Maybe that’s something Jose Mourinho has seen in Bale since he joined the club that he can’t get back and defend at the same level of Steven Bergwijn. Maybe that’s why Bergwijn is playing.

“I’m sure if it’s a game like a Burnley or a Sheffield United Gareth Bale will start because Mourinho will think he doesn’t have to get back and work as hard as much as in the bigger games.

“What would be frustrating for me if I was Gareth Bale is when he is ever going to play a big game for Spurs? He didn’t even come on against Arsenal.

“Whenever Spurs play Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool or Leicester City, I can’t see Gareth Bale playing. That must be frustrating for Bale.

“It shows that Jose Mourinho is a very, very big manager because other managers would just play Bale because of his name and what he’s done in his career. They’d find a way to fit him in.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Bale still looks happy.

The Welshman has routinely been laughing and joking on the bench at Spurs and, while Agbonlahor may be right, Mourinho has been vindicated by the results.

Spurs took seven points from a possible nine against City, Chelsea, and Arsenal, and the results mean they are currently top of the Premier League table.

Having Bale as a weapon on the bench that can be deployed whenever Spurs need him is astonishing, really, and means that they have a psychological leg-up on a number of opposition teams.

Just seeing Bale coming on can send defenders running for cover and he has already won one game from the bench.

If Spurs keep playing as they are and stay top of the table, nobody will have anything to complain about in north London.

