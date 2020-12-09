Neymar played a starring role in PSG's 5-1 win over Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday night.

This was a match about so much more than football, with players from both sides taking a knee in a gesture of solidarity ahead of kick-off.

The fixture was being replayed having been suspended on Tuesday following accusations of racism against the fourth official.

It recommenced in the 14th minute - the moment the two sides walked off last night.

And just seven minutes later, Neymar got off the mark with a brilliant goal. The Brazilian nutmegged his opponent before curling the ball into the top corner.

The second came on the counter-attack and after a Kylian Mbappe penalty, he then completed his hat-trick with ease, slicing it in from the edge of the box.

Neymar's goals

Mbappe added his second of the night before the night was out.

PSG's impressive display ensured they topped the group, with RB Leipzig finishing as runners-up following their 3-2 win over Manchester United.

But it also ensured a piece of personal history for Neymar as he made it 20 goals in Europe for the French champions.

With the 28-year-old having scored the same number for Barcelona, he became the first player in Champions League history to score 20 goals for two separate clubs. That stat comes courtesy of the trusty Opta.

Even Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to achieve that. The Portuguese's tally stands at 14 for Juventus, 15 for Manchester United and a staggering 105 for Real Madrid. Not bad, still.

Neymar also offered his current employers a huge fillip post-match by reiterating his commitment to staying in Paris.

“I am very happy here, in Paris," he told RMC Sport, per Get French Football News.

"I am very happy at the club, with my teammates. The idea of leaving has not popped into my head.

"We need to talk, we have a good relationship, I am very happy and we will see what will happen in the future.”

We're not sure we buy that the idea of leaving has never popped into his head, but Thomas Tuchel will no doubt be delighted that the world's most expensive player plans on sticking around given his current form.



