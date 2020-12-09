Spurs linked with move for 21 y/o lighting up the Championship

Tottenham Hotspur are top of the Premier League table.

Spurs have been in excellent form under manager Jose Mourinho and have taken on Manchester City, Chelsea, and Arsenal in recent weeks.

In what could have been a disastrous run of games for the club, they emerged with seven points, beating both City and Arsenal and drawing 0-0 with the Blues.

It means they remain top of the table, though they are level on points with second-placed Liverpool; Spurs’ goal difference is significantly better.

Still, with the January transfer window around the corner it makes sense for Spurs to be looking at potential recruits.

And EuroSport claims that the club are eyeing up Brentford youngster Marcus Forss.

The 21-year-old striker is already a full Finland international, winning three caps for his country and scoring one goal, and has enjoyed something of a first-team breakthrough this season.

He has played 13 times in the Championship, scoring five goals, while he has also netted twice in the EFL Cup in four games.

A number of top clubs are said to be keeping an eye on the youngster, including Borussia Dortmund, but EuroSport claims Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is keen to ensure that Spurs don’t miss out.

Forss is valued at just £1.6m by Transfermarkt and has a contract at Brentford until 2023.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This would be a move straight out of the Mauricio Pochettino playbook.

Under the Argentine, Spurs were well-known for spotting and signing some of the best young talent the country has to offer, notably Dele Alli, Ryan Sessegnon, and Jack Clarke.

It appears that Forss could be on a similar trajectory.

He is still only 21 and he is already finding the net with a pleasing regularity in the second-tier.

Spurs do have some back-up to Harry Kane in the form of Carlos Vinicius but he is only at the club on loan, and bringing Forss in to compete with Troy Parrott to become second-choice once the Brazilian has left could be a masterstroke.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on.

News Now - Sport News