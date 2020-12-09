Inter Milan have crashed out of the Champions League.

The European juggernauts have struggled for success on the continent during Antonio Conte's tenure and drawing a blank in game-week six means they won't even be playing in the Europa League.

Group B was one of the most fascinating plot-lines in the Champion League's closing games and the door was left wide open for Inter to book themselves a place in the round of 16.

Gridlock in Group B

That's because Real Madrid held their nerve when it mattered most to secure a comfortable 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach courtesy of a brace from Karim Benzema.

That meant that the German side were confined to eight points, which Inter could overhaul with a victory over Shakhtar Donetsk at the San Siro.

But a frustrating 90 minutes in northern Italy transpired with Inter only doing enough to secure a point, meaning they finished below the Ukrainians and fourth in the group overall.

Nightmare moment for Lukaku

It was hardly a classic encounter with no goals from either side, but heartbreakingly of all for Conte's men was a moment late in the game that could have produced a later winner.

That's because former Arsenal and Manchester United player Alexis Sanchez looked to have directed a goalbound header towards the net... only for a block at the very last moment.

Was it the Shakhtar goalkeeper? Nope. One of the visitors' defenders? Double nope.

It was, of all people, Romelu Lukaku who was caught up in the madness with the goalbound header pinging off his own head and clear. You can check out the amusing moment down below:

The unluckiest player ever

Lukaku's reaction says it all. How unlucky can you get?

It's no wonder that one fan suggested that Lukaku, who hasn't won a major trophy in 10 years despite playing for Chelsea, Manchester United and Inter Milan, is the 'unluckiest player ever'.

Besides, there was little to nothing that Lukaku could have done about this particular moment of misfortune, it just happened that he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

And just as the ball pinged away off Lukaku's head, so did Inter's Champions League hopes as they finish rock bottom of their group in the competition for the first time in their illustrious history.

News Now - Sport News