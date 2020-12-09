Liverpool urged to cash in on cult hero in January

Divock Origi has been nothing short of a Liverpool hero.

The Belgium international arrived back in 2014 from Lille for a fee of £10m and he has repaid that figure in spades.

Never really anything more than a back-up, Origi has made 145 appearances for the club, scoring 35 goals and laying on 13 assists.

He played a key role in their Champions League triumph last season, though, scoring a brace in the semi-final second leg against Barcelona as the Reds somehow overturned a 3-0 deficit, and then netting the decisive second goal in the final against Tottenham Hotspur.

But it now appears that his time at the club is coming to an end.

ESPN has reported that the Reds are open to offers for the 25-year-old, who is valued at £14.4m by Transfermarkt, and it is little surprise given his lack of minutes this season.

In 2020/21, he has played one minute of Premier League football.

And former Tottenham and England striker Darren Bent believes that Liverpool should let him go and play regularly at another club, though he believes Origi has written his name in Liverpool folklore during his spell on Merseyside.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “Is he only 25? Listen, you are talking about a cult hero down there at Liverpool, and I think now, he’s only 25, is definitely the time for him to go and get some games

“Listen, he can’t achieve any more than he’s achieved in Liverpool. He’s won the Premier League with them, he’s won the Champions League, he’s played big roles in Champions League semi-finals, the Champions League final, scoring goals, scoring goals in Merseyside Derbies, winners.

“He will go down forever as a cult hero at Liverpool, the Liverpool fans will never, ever forget him.

“He will go down as an absolute fans’ favourite and I think when he leaves there, whenever he goes back there and plays against Liverpool, he’ll get standing ovations, the Liverpool fans absolutely love him but I think for his own development, it’s now time for him to go.

“Go somewhere and go and play football. Even though he’s played a lot of games off the bench, he will be a hero more than some starters at that football club, because of what he’s done for the club.

“I think now, Liverpool fans will wish him the best, it’s about time he goes, he’s only 25, still really, really young, he’s not even hit his prime yet. It’s time to go out there, play some games, get back scoring goals, get back in the national team, and go from there. We know he’s got ability, he’s got talent, but I don’t think he can achieve any more at Liverpool than he’s already achieved.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Nailed it.

Origi has served his purpose and more at Liverpool, routinely coming off the bench to make a serious impact.

How many other players can say they have scored twice in a 4-0 thumping of Barcelona? How many other players can say they’ve scored what was effectively the winner in the Champions League final? How many other players can say they’ve won the league with Liverpool?

As far as pound-for-pound signings go, Origi may be one of the Reds’ best ever, given his incredible impact.

More than anything, he deserves to be allowed to pick his next destination and go and play regularly; it is the least Liverpool can do for him.

News Now - Sport News